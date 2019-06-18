Local News

Breaking: Trump orders millions deported

Deportations focus on those already ordered by federal courts

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that next week U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin removing millions of people in the U.S. illegally. An administration official says those being targeted for removal have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large. In a tweet, Trump cites what he calls "millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States."

