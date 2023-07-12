JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bright Lights music festival will once again return to the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Officials said the event will offer a family-friendly music and street festival and showcase the creative fabric of Belhaven.

According to officials, this will be a progressive day of events, starting at Sunflower Oven, then moving towards Urban Foxes, and ending at Fertile Ground and Belhaven Town Center. Belhaven businesses will provide signature food or beverages. Several locations will host local musical talent.

Vendors will be open for business, including Jxn Flea, B&B Market, and other local pop-ups.

Bright Lights is a free event. Participants can register for a passport at The Oaks Museum from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the day of the event.