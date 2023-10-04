JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol Facilities had to close the Woolfolk State Office Building in Jackson on Wednesday, October 4.

A water valve burst early Wednesday morning on the seventh floor of the building, causing damage throughout the facility. Carpet, drywall and elevators were damaged.

Capitol Facilities shut the water off after police reported flooding.

Glenn Kornbrek, deputy executive director for the Department of Finance and Administration, said engineers will be looking at the valves in the coming days.

“We’ve got Servpro. They came on early on in the day to start mopping things up and drying things out. We do still have power to the building. We still have HBC, so we don’t anticipate any mold problems because we will continue humidity and temperature control, and we anticipate it’ll be a couple of days to get this thing dried up,” he said.

The building will be closed until at least Monday, October 9.