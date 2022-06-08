BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance for medical marijuana businesses in the city.

The Daily Leader reported the aldermen voted to set the hour of operation for dispensaries from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week. They said the hours of operation can be set by the dispensary owners with that time frame.

Leaders also said the businesses must be located in commercial zones on U.S. 84, Mississippi 51 or Brookway Boulevard. The dispensaries cannot have a drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery service.