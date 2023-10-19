BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brookhaven Board of Aldermen approved a request by the police chief to hire four officers and move three officers from part-time to full-time duty.

The Daily Leader reported the hires are pending drug tests, physicals and background checks. Two of the officers will be certified through the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl.

The three officers, who are moving from part-time to full-time duty, will each have a salary of $45,000.

The hires come after a report was conducted to identify problems or errors within the department.

In July, a Lincoln County Grand Jury analyzed the department and stated that the police department does not complete investigations in a timely manner and that there is a lack of professionalism.

The Board hired William Harmening, who recently released the report of his findings. The evaluation found that there’s a severe manpower shortage at the police department, as well as a lack of training. Collins refuted those claims.

The board previously decided to move toward appointing a chief of police. There is no timeline as to when an appointment will happen.