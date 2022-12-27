BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023, the City of Brookhaven’s new curfew will go into effect.

The Daily Leader reported the new ordinance was instated during the Board of Aldermen’s September 6, 2022, meeting. The board determined that juveniles have repeatedly congregated at various places across the city, causing disturbances.

Anyone under the age of 18 must not be out in public after 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and after midnight Friday and Saturday, until 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Here are the exceptions to the ordinance:

Minor is with his or her parents

Under adult supervision with parental permission

Involved in school, church or organized sporting activity or traveling to or from it

Traveling to or from his or her employment

The Brookhaven Police Department will have the authority to enforce the curfew.