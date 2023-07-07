BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brookhaven held a special meeting on Friday, July 7 to approval a proposal to call for new garbage contractor bids.

The Daily Leader reported the call comes after aldermen reported complaints on the service. The city currently has a contract with Arrow Disposal Services Inc. (ADSI).

During the board’s meeting on June 20, ADSI area manager Charles Lungrin blamed the issues due to a high rate of employee turnover, time to train and vehicle maintenance.

The city’s contract with ADSI ends on October 1, 2023. The city could renew the contract for one year, or they could decide to go with another contractor.