BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of a 20-year-old man who was shot and killed held a balloon release and church service in his honor.

Jerrivonte Harris was found dead inside a home on Old Wesson Road last week. His family was devastated when they got the news.

“For his world to be taken away at such an early age, no parent wants that. No parent wants to get that call late at night to hear their child is gone,” said Jerrivonte’s father, Cedric Harris.

The community came out to honor his memory. Friends and family said Jerrivonte, who went by the nickname “Spud,” was a good man. They said he loved going to church and always looked out for everyone around him.

“I will continue to remember Spud as the good person he was,” said one of his former teachers, Sade Gilmore.

“He was a guardian. He was there for you. He was there for me when I needed him,” said his cousin.

The victim’s parents said no family should have to go through this. They’re asking anyone with information about his murder to come forward.

“He’s gone. Only thing I can do for him is get that justice he deserves and be there for him. He didn’t deserve that. We’re reaching out to the community to say what needs to be said. You don’t have to worry about being retaliated against. If you had love for Spud like we have love for Spud, you’d speak up,” said his father.

“It’s going to take us to stand up. If not, every week, every weekend, we’re going to be doing these types of events,” said his uncle, Jerry Kelly.

The family said police don’t have any leads or a possible motive at this time.