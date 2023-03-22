PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven homicide suspect was captured after a three-hour manhunt in Pike County on Tuesday, March 21.

Pike County deputies said Rashan D. Smith, 37, was arrested outside of Summit.

They said Smith led McComb police on a chase starting on North Locust Street. The chase ended between Robb Street Extension and Robert Ayers Road just east of Summit.

Deputies said Smith was captured three hours later without incident.

According to investigators, Smith was wanted in connection to a recent homicide in Brookhaven. They said he escaped custody in Brookhaven in October 2022 and was accused of shooting a woman in 2020.