BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a deadly car crash on Friday, November 12. The crash happened on Highway 583 in Lincoln County around 10:50 p.m.

Troopers said James Jordan, 31, of Brookhaven was traveling north in a 2007 Pontiac Grand Am. They said he lost control and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.