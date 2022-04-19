LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 73-year-old Brookhaven man.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, on Interstate 55 North in Lincoln County.

According to MHP, a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup, driven by 73-year-old Walter Robinson, was traveling north on I-55 when it collided with a 2018 BMW, driven by 51-year-old Edward Johnson, of Picayune.

Robinson died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.