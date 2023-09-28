BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened in Brookhaven in November 2021.

The Daily Leader reported Micah Saint Vanburen was arrested by Brookhaven police and charged with aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon.

Police said Vanburen fired shots into Coin Laundry on North Jackson Street.

He was set to go to trial on Tuesday, September 26. On Monday, September 25, Vanburen pled guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated assault.

Vanburen is expected to be sentenced on October 16, 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison.