NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old Brookhaven man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted for sexual battery and gratification of lust.

The Natchez Democrat reported Grayson Brewer was sentenced on January 19. He will serve at least eight years after his conviction in a Franklin County courtroom.

Prosecutors said Brewer pled guilty to one count gratification of lust, which happened between December 1 and December 31, 2019. He also pled guilty to one count sexual battery, which occurred between January 1 and December 31, 2019.