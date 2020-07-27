Brookhaven mayor released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox has been released from the hospital after spending a week there recovering from the coronavirus.

He released the following statement on social media:

Earlier today, I was released from the hospital and will continue medical treatment at home for the effects of COVID-19. I am thankful for our outstanding healthcare providers and the excellent care received at King’s Daughters Medical Center. I will continue communication with area officials and city staff to ensure the seamless operation of our city. Please keep my family in your prayers. Stay safe, stay well, and God bless. Mayor Joe Cox, City of Brookhaven

Cox was admitted to the ICU on July 17.

