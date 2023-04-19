BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police made an arrest in the case of the teenager who reportedly calls himself “Devil.”

The Daily Leader reported police served a search warrant on Tuesday, April 18 in the neighborhood of Rogers Circle. On Saturday, April 12, more than 30 gunshots were fired in the neighborhood.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said a group of juveniles, including the 13-year-old who called himself “Devil,” were believed to behind the incident.

The newspaper reported an adult female was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on related charges. Collins said the mother was arrested and was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

The police chief said the children were placed in the custody of their father.