BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are investigating after a woman and child were shot during a drive-by shooting.

The city has a little more than 11,000 residents. Like many cities across the nation, Brookhaven has its share of crime. Both leaders and residents said the violence needs to stop.

The shooting occurred early Friday morning on Georgia Avenue. A mother and five-year-old were injured in the shooting. They were both taken to King’s Daughter Medical Center.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins said the police department is working to combat crime so residents feel safe.

“You can’t be reactive in crime. You have to be proactive,” he said.

Billy Posey, a Vietnam veteran, believes the community is in need of help.

“It shouldn’t be happening. I was born and raised right here when I was five-years-old over here on Furr Avenue. We didn’t have all that back then. It shouldn’t be here now. I want everybody to get along. And if you see one of your friends who needs a helping hand, go help them,” said Posey.

Collins said the injuries of the mother and child are not life-threatening.

“Getting these cameras up in Brookhaven and getting this Real-Time Crime Center established for the future of our town for the future state of our kids, teachers and businesses and everything else. That’s the answer,” said Collins.

The investigation is ongoing.

The chief said their new camera systems have been effective. He believes the new technology has helped them save time and lives.