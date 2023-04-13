BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said he’s working to get cameras installed in an area of the city after a group of teens fired more than 30 random shots on Saturday, April 8.

Collins said a 13-year-old boy who calls himself “Devil” and a group of teens fired the shots in the Roger Circle area. He said they damaged homes, cars and property.

He said the group is getting military style assault rifles, shot guns and handguns with selector switches making them fully automatic from Jackson and selling them in the area.

As a result, Collins said he’s going to install cameras in the Roger Circle area. He also asked that homeowners install their own cameras and add lighting to any dark area on their property.

He said charges and arrests are pending for “Devil” and the group of teens.