BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said he will recommend hiring three officers for the department.

The Daily Leader reported Collins will also recommend moving others from part-time to full-time.

The recommendations were expected to be brought before the Brookhaven Board of Aldermen during their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 17.

This comes after a report was conducted to identify problems or errors within the department.

In July, a Lincoln County Grand Jury analyzed the department and stated that the police department does not complete investigations in a timely manner and that there is a lack of professionalism.

The Board hired William Harmening, who recently released the report of his findings. The evaluation found that there’s a severe manpower shortage at the police department, as well as a lack of training. Collins refuted those claims.

The board previously decided to move toward appointing a chief of police. There is no timeline as to when an appointment will happen.