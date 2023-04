BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police arrested an armed robbery suspect after a chase on Tuesday, April 18.

The Daily Leader reported the man, Jonathon A. Wilson, was wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at the Star Mart in Star Town on Monday, April 17.

Police Chief Kenneth Collins told the newspaper that Wilson was captured in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Williams Street. He has been charged with strong armed robbery.