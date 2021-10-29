Brookhaven Walmart to hold hiring event

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Walmart store in Brookhaven will hold a national hiring event on November 3rd and 4th.

The event will be held at 2200 Manufacturers Boulevard NE from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Attendees will learn details about Walmart’s supply chain network, available jobs, benefits, the application process and have the opportunity to meet with the management team.

The store will be hiring for life drivers, order fillers, shipping loaders, diesel technicians, drivers, warehouse workers and power equipment operators.

All full-time positions qualify for benefits including medical, vision, dental, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a college degree.

Text 240240 to apply by phone.

Applicants can apply for roles here.

To apply to drive for Walmart, click here.