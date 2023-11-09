BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven city water bills are being sent out in a new format to customers.

The Daily Leader reported the bills are now being sent out monthly in a letter instead of postcards. Customers can also sign up for a paperless option, and their bills will be emailed to them each month.

This month, customers may also see higher bills due to the rate increase which took effect.

The newspaper reported water and sewer are $18.50 each, and garbage pickup is $32.50, for a total of $69.50 monthly.