BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman and child were injured during a drive-by shooting in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, August 4 on Georgia Avenue.

Chief Kenneth Collins said the woman and five-year-old child had been struck by bullets during the drive-by shooting. They were both taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment.

Police are working to find the suspects.