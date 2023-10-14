Editor’s Note: The woman was critically injured during the home invasion. The following story has been updated with the new information from police.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a suspect after a woman was critically injured during a home invasion.

Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins said the incident happened at a home in the 600 block of East Chickasaw Street.

Collins said the home invasion happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 14. The victim was airlifted to a hospital.

Police are searching for a man, who was wearing a black hoodie, in connection to the home invasion.

Collins said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has been contacted.