LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 61-year-old Brookhaven woman was killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 5 on Interstate 55.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling north in the southbound lands of I-55. The vehicle collided with a 2021 GMC Sierra that was traveling south.

Troopers said the driver of the Pontiac, Ivy Adams, died at the scene. The driver of the GMC was injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.