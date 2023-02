NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman became a millionaire over the weekend after hitting a big jackpot at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez.

Leaders with the Magnolia Bluffs Casino said T. Quarles, of Brookhaven, hit for $1,111,759.20 while playing Buffalo Grand with a $3.75 wager on Sunday, February 26.

When Quarles was asked about her big win she said, “Give to others generously and the Lord will give back to you.”