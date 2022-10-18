Jordan Terry (Left) and Jerome Thomas (Right) (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder.

They were also sentenced to 30 years for drive-by shooting with 15 years suspended and 15 to serve. This time will run concurrently with the life sentence.

Police responded to Ridgewood Road on August 19, 2019, where they found Myers with a gunshot wound to the back of his neck after his vehicle crashed into a ttree.

Investigators said the two brothers followed Myers out of a store parking lot and one of them fired shots into Myers’ vehicle.