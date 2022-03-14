JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Brown Bottling Group will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Thursday, March 17 at the Metrocenter Mall.

The job fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Department of Human Resources.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

  • Delivery Drivers
  • 2nd Shift Load Crew
  • Merchandiser
  • Vending Warehouse
  • Vending Route Driver
  • Equipment Maintenance
  • Department Installation Technician
  • Refurbishment Technician
  • Equipment Delivery

Due to COVID-19, participants must wear a face covering during the job fair at all times.