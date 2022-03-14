JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Brown Bottling Group will partner with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair on Thursday, March 17 at the Metrocenter Mall.
The job fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the conference room of the Department of Human Resources.
Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Delivery Drivers
- 2nd Shift Load Crew
- Merchandiser
- Vending Warehouse
- Vending Route Driver
- Equipment Maintenance
- Department Installation Technician
- Refurbishment Technician
- Equipment Delivery
Due to COVID-19, participants must wear a face covering during the job fair at all times.