JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national book tour kicked off at a museum in the Capitol City on Saturday, May 14.

The Brown Girl and Brown Boy Red Carpet Book Tour stopped by the Mississippi Children’s Museum. Doctor Pamela Gurley hosted the tour to shine light on children’s authors, who are often underrepresented in different ways.

Gurley collaborated with other local authors to bring the kid-friendly red carpet to Jackson in an effort to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, body positivity and emotional intelligence.

The event included live book readings, educational activities and food.

“It was important for me to celebrate literacy and everything that’s tied to it. There’s art, music and science. Everything is really a part of literacy. This event celebrates that in a very holistic fashion,” said Gurley.

“It’s awesome. Kayden is my best friend, so I like him being in my book. They’re about reading. You read them, you can see any words and you need to sound them out,” said author Eric Collins Jr.

Events during the book tour emphasized the importance of showing the various forms of literacy. The events also gave parents and kids a chance to fill their bookshelves with characters that look like they do.

The next stop on the tour will be in Atlanta.