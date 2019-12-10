Brrr: Cold front brings a bit of snow to north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A cold front is bringing a preview of winter to parts of Mississippi.

A light snowfall was happening Tuesday in several places, including Batesville and Oxford.

The National Weather Service says up to 1 inch of snow could accumulate Tuesday in the northern parts of the state. It is most likely to stick on bridges and other elevated surfaces, because ground temperatures remain warm.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has crews ready to spread salt in case roads get slick. They spent the afternoon prepping trucks and material to respond as necessary.