Bruce Levin takes the helm of Southern Miss softball program

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - The former softball coach at Belmont University will be moving to Hattiesburg to lead the Lady Eagles program.

Southern Miss announced the hire Friday afternoon.

In his first season with Belmont, Levin advanced to the program advanced to its first postseason tournament in Division I play. The next seasons he did one better, taking the program to two OVC appearances.

Levin spent 20 years in the military, part of that career serving with the 5th Special Forces Group. He took that discipline and commitment to excellence to the coaching field winning GLVC Coach of the year in 2011 and 2015.

"Michelle and I are so excited to a part of the Southern Miss family. I want to thank Jeremy and the senior staff in the athletic department for selecting me to lead the softball program into the future. I embrace the challenge of competing in one of the top conferences in the country. I look forward to meeting the team and building relationships that will last long past their playing days. After visiting the campus it was evident the value that the university puts on the athletic department, and how the community of Hattiesburg supports Southern Miss athletics. I am looking forward to getting on campus and getting to work."

Both of the Levin's children played sports at the collegiate level.