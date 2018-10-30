Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Gov. Phil Bryant announced today he has appointed Kassie Coleman as District Attorney of the 10th Circuit Court District. Coleman replaces Bilbo Mitchell who will retire Oct. 31 from the position.

Coleman's appointment will be effective Nov. 1. The 10th Circuit Court District encompasses Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Wayne counties.