Gov. Bryant appoints Kassie Coleman as new D.A.

Coleman replaces Bilbo Mitchell as District Attorney

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 03:56 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 04:06 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Gov. Phil Bryant announced today he has appointed Kassie Coleman as District Attorney of the 10th Circuit Court District. Coleman replaces Bilbo Mitchell who will retire Oct. 31 from the position.

Coleman's appointment will be effective Nov. 1. The 10th Circuit Court District encompasses Clarke, Kemper, Lauderdale, and Wayne counties.

