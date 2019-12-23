Brzezinskir C Henderson Sr faces murder and armed robbery charges

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in custody in Leake County on murder and robbery charges.

According to Sheriff Greg Waggoner in a news release, on December 21, 2019, the Leake County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Carthage Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Brzezinskir C Henderson Sr for the murder of Gary “Butch” Harkins and the armed robbery of the Shell convenience store in Carthage.

Harkins was murdered at a house on Griffin Lane south of Thomastown in Leake County on September 14, 2019.

The Shell station located at the corner of Highway 16 and Main Street was robbed on the night of December 19, 2019.

Henderson is in custody in the Leake County Correctional Facility.

He is awaiting a bond hearing.