JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council met on Wednesday, August 16 to discuss budgets for the city.

Leaders discussed topics pertaining to budgets for the fiscal year, as well as possible cuts to the Jackson Zoo.

When asked about how the money is being used, City Council President Aaron Banks, Ward 6, said the Council is working to make sure once a budget has been set, the funds will be maintained properly.

“Well, you know, every year that money is endowed. Look, I was disappointed to see some presentations where there’s monies they have not yet been expended. You know, and one of my colleagues said in the general business, if you get $2 million to spend in a year to pave streets, but you only spend $500,000, what is that? You know? So, do I need to take that away from you and put it somewhere or give it to somebody that can do more of a yeoman’s job? So, the thing is, is that the only thing the council can do is set a budget and say, this is where we want you to put it. That’s our legislative and fiduciary responsibility,” said Banks.

The City Council still has time for deliberations. The deadline for the Council to come to an agreement on the budget is September 30th.