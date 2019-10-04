Budgeting tips for State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Budgeting for the Mississippi State fair may seem impossible when there is lots of food, games, and rides to choose from, but with tips on balancing fun and finances families can enjoy the rides!

Chris Lowry, who is a Dad of four, said his strategy this year is all about beating the clock and going on the right days.

“First thing we talked about on the way over was no toys this year because that adds up very quickly. The fact that we can get in for free before 1 o’clock is the reason we’re here early and Friday is just the perfect day to come!”

The Moore family said they take advantage of the free admission between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays and bring their own snacks in order to cut back on spending.

Brent Moore, who is a Dad of three said, “We’ve come every year since we’ve been in the area, the last 3-4 years. We do bring some of our own snacks but we allow them to have a treat while they’re here.”

Both families advise other big families attending to be sure to eat breakfast before arriving and park outside of the fairgrounds for free parking.

The fair operates tonight from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m.