JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - It’s smelly and wet inside. And its leaking roof lets water drip like it does in the bowels of an old cave. There’s enough stuff growing on the walls and in the carpets to make fear of coronavirus secondary to what’s inside here. But when the old Sun and Sand Motor Hotel was built back in 1960, it was one of those modernistic mid-century structures that downtown Jackson was proud to have.

And with the State Capitol being only a block away, the legislators were glad it was here, too. It had cheap rooms, walking distance to the State Senate and House, and food. It closed in 2001, and the State Department of Finance and Administration owns it now.