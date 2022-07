CARTHAGE, Miss (WJTV) – Carthage police are working to find a suspect who broke into a business on June 14.

The burglary happened at Tomi26 on Highway 35 north.

Police said the suspect broke into the business through the front door. He was carrying a plastic container.

According to police, the suspect stole multiple cell phones, iPads, laptops, AirPods and other items.

Courtesy: Carthage Police Dept.

If anyone has information about the theft, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).