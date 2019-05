Burglars crash into a building, captured and charged Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a burglary from early Monday morning.

The incident happened after 3 am on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Two suspects were captured inside after crashing a vehicle into a building to gain entry.

25-year-old Louis Howard and 29-year-old Jordan Smith are both charged with business burglary.