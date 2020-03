JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is working to identify a man who burglarized a business in the 6000 block of N. McRaven Road in February 2020.

According to JPD, a large, flat-screen TV was taken and loaded into a GMC or Chevy SUV.

If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).