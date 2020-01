JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect.

The man is wanted for burglarizing a home on Pear Orchard Park in December 2019.

According to JPD, the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you know him or his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

A reward is possible if the tip leads to an arrest.