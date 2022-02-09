JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Burlington Coat Factory is the last store left at the Jackson Metrocenter, and the business will close its doors next week.

“I didn’t know it, and I come here all the time. I did all my Christmas shopping here. When I walked in the store, I saw everything was gone, and I saw the signs with the 20% off. I was really shocked. Now where do we go? On the other side of town?” said shopper Sherry Ball.

Shoppers said it’s going to be a sad day when Burlington closes because there aren’t many options for shopping in the area. They said it’s heartbreaking to see businesses gradually leaving.

“The only thing we have is dollar stores. They’re moving everything, and they wonder why Jackson doesn’t have any money. I see why everybody is moving out of Jackson. That’s why Jackson is the way it is. There’s a high crime rate and dollar stores are getting robbed, so what’s left? They’re going to take those, too?” said one shopper.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he’s disappointed to see Burlington close, but it leaves room for growth in the area.

“I think we have to turn the page and look at what’s the next phase, not only for that particular space, but for the Metrocenter Mall. That is a big space and equates to a big opportunity. It needs to be something that better serves the community as we go forward. We’re going to be looking into that,” said Lumumba.

There’s been no word yet on what could happen to the soon-to-be vacant building, but neighbors hope to see retailers return.

“I hope they redo the whole mall, so it’s somewhere decent to shop in this area,” said shopper Ernestine Mosby.

Burlington employees said the store is set to close on Friday, February 18.