JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a burned body was found in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said Capitol police and Jackson firefighters responded to a building fire on West Capitol Street at 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

When the fire was extinguished, Martin said an unidentified person was found next to a garbage can.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the body was burned beyond recognition. An autopsy had been scheduled by the State Medical Examiner to determine the person’s cause of death.