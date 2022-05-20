HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The cause of death of a woman whose remains were found partially burned in 2018 has been released.

Hinds County investigators said Juanita Diane Roxy Coleman was last seen by her mother in March 2016. Her mother filed a missing persons report with the Jackson Police Department on March 11, 2020.

On March 13, 2018, Coleman’s partially burned remains were found in a wooded area on Champion Hill Road in Bolton.

According to investigators, her mother provided a DNA sample in April 2022. Coleman was identified in May 2022. She was 19-years-old when she disappeared.

A forensic anthropological analysis ruled her cause of death as not determined. However, investigators said her death is suspicious.

Anyone with information about Coleman’s death is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900 or (601)-351-1521.