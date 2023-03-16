HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A burned vehicle belonging to a missing Hinds County woman was located in Edwards, according to authorities. They believe the woman may have been seriously harmed.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the vehicle that belongs to 36-year-old Ebony Owens, of Edwards, was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Owens was initially reported missing by her family on the afternoon on March 15.

According to Jones, Owens was last known to be in the Clinton and Interstate 20 area on Tuesday, March 14.

Hinds County deputies, along with Ridgeland police, responded to Ridgeland Ranch apartments on County Line Road Wednesday night in connection to the case. The sheriff said a vehicle was towed from the scene.

Jones said deputies are searching for Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, in order to question him. The sheriff said he is not a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.