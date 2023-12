BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon leaders announced a temporary closure for Burnham Road at Daniel Lane.

Officials said the closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 7 and end at midnight. The road will reopen by Friday morning.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route during the closure. There will be no thru traffic at the curve of Burnham Road in the area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.