Bus carrying Clinton youth group catches fire during mission trip Video

TICKFAW, La. (WJTV)- - A bus carrying a youth group from Clinton, Mississippi to New Orleans catches fire.

The Natalbany Fire Department in Louisiana says the driver of the bus got off the interstate in Tickfaw to check on a tire and stopped at the Big Boss Truck stop around 3:16 p.m. The bus went up in flames. The fire department says the cause of the fire is unknown. Michael Cole, an associate pastor with Morrison Heights Missionary Baptist Church, says a total of 42 people were able to get off the bus safely. Some of their belongings are ruined, but they're happy they're okay.

Cole says they were able to get back on the road with the help of another bus and head to New Orleans where this week they will feed the homeless.