Bus transit returning to southwest Mississippi city

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) - Public bus transit is returning to one southwest Mississippi city 79 miles south of Jackson.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the Mount Zion Economic Community Center has received a $257,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for a new bus service in McComb.



The amount is projected to cover about half the cost of the bus system.



The economic center's Benton Thompson says four buses will service 17 stops including a number of large retailers.

The service will start in the city in Pike County on Nov. 1. Fare will be free for the first day.

After that, riders have to pay $1 to ride one way.



The future of the bus ridership is in question. Thompson says renewing the grant will depend on ridership.



McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley says the city is looking into building shelters for some stops.



The Mount Zion Economic Community Center operates an adult day care center, but Lockley says bus service is intended for everyone, not just older people.

