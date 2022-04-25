JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) announced Fondren Live will return in 2022. A variety of vendors, including clothing, food, jewelry, and arts and crafts, will be available along with musical performances for neighbors.

“The economic impact is great. These events coming, we have a lot of fun. But when we look at the numbers later on, we go, ‘Wow, this was great for our business, our neighborhood,’ and it’s just a win-win situation for everyone involved,” explained Patrick Harkins, Owner of Fondren Guitars.

Shops in the area will also host special events for Fondren Live. All entertainment is set to cover four blocks in the Fondren business district.

“It’s great for the neighborhood because everyone gets to come out and experience all the fun things we have to offer. It’s also really good for local businesses that make up Jackson and specifically in this case, Fondren,” said Harkins

According to Harkins, many business owners in the area have been looking forward to the event. The Fondren Live event will take place the first Thursday of each month through September 2022. The event will start at 6:00 p.m. on May 5, 2022.