JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors.

Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.

“We’ve donated pallets and pallets of water. We’ve helped out school systems. We know that they have water issues there. We want to make sure that our kids are drinking quality water,” said Ricky Bush, a maintenance coordinator for Premium Waters, Inc.

Bush said the ongoing water crisis in Jackson is what led the company to be a resource.

“We have the capacity to support our customers, and we have access water, so we have water that we can’t contribute, and we are in the business to sell water. But when you have the opportunity and the ability to help out and donate anything, we can to help support,” he explained.

On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said it would take two days of clear samples in order for the boil water notice to be lifted.

While Jackson’s system is the source for Premium Waters, Inc., Bush said their process to purify the water is different.



“When we pull that water, it comes in threw high-quality microfilters. When it comes through the filters, it goes threw the UV light and that kills a lot of the particles and contaminants that are in the water,” said Bush.