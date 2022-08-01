BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is being impacted by the ongoing water crisis in Jackson. The city is still connected to Jackson’s water and oftentimes falls under the city’s boil water notices and low-pressure issues.

Byram Mayor Richard White said he’s fed up with neighbors having to pay for water they cannot use. The mayor also said the City of Jackson has taken little action to fix issues with the water system and doesn’t send enough bottled water to Byram.

The mayor said he’s had to use his own money to buy water for those in need. The city is working to start its own water system and move away from Jackson’s.

“We’re doing real well with it. We’ve got some of the pipes appraised. We’ve met with people in the legislature. There is money, some money’s available but it’s a… it’s a long process. But until that point, they need to be doing their responsibility and taking care of their water, and I’m just tired of it. I mean, I’ve got 35 phone calls a day about the water,” said White.

He said even though Byram is making progress on its plans to move to its own water system, there is no set date for when the project would be completed.