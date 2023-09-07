BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a jogger.

Police said they responded to a physical assault call just before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6 in the 400 block of Byram Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they encountered a disoriented female victim walking towards the intersection of Byram Drive and Terry Road. Police said the victim was later determined to be a Byram resident who was brutally assaulted as she went on her normal routine jog.

Police said citizens in the area immediately began aiding the investigation by calling the Byram Police Department and providing suspect information. Surveillance footage of the suspect was also collected.

After canvassing the area, police said the suspect was apprehended shortly after the incident.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Coby Byrant Taylor, of Byram. Taylor is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center without bond until his initial appearance.

Taylor was charged with kidnapping, forcible rape and aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for injuries.